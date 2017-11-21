David Cassidy Dead - 'Partridge Family' Actor Dies at 67

David Cassidy has sadly died at the age of 67, days after he was hospitalized for multiple organ failure.

The former Partridge Family actor passed away on Tuesday (November 21) at a hospital in Florida with his family by his side.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” the actor’s longtime rep said in a statement to THR. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

David revealed in February that he was suffering from dementia and that he was retiring to focus on his health.

Cassidy‘s survivors include his daughter Katie Cassidy, who currently stars on Arrow. We send our thoughts and condolences to all of his loved ones during this difficult time.