Tue, 21 November 2017 at 7:36 pm
Diane Kruger Dresses Festive for the Holidays at Event in Germany!
Diane Kruger is all smiles while attending an event on Tuesday (November 21) in Hamburg, Germany.
The 41-year-old actress and In the Fade writer and director Fatih Akin both got to sign the Golden Book of the City at Town Hall.
Diane wore a green suit and a red turtleneck, keeping festive for the holidays.
“What an honor ! Feel like Hamburg will be my hood from now on 🤘,” Diane wrote on her Instagram account after the event.
