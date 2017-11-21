Diane Kruger Dresses Festive for the Holidays at Event in Germany!

Diane Kruger is all smiles while attending an event on Tuesday (November 21) in Hamburg, Germany.

The 41-year-old actress and In the Fade writer and director Fatih Akin both got to sign the Golden Book of the City at Town Hall.

Diane wore a green suit and a red turtleneck, keeping festive for the holidays.

“What an honor ! Feel like Hamburg will be my hood from now on 🤘,” Diane wrote on her Instagram account after the event.