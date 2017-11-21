Did Kris Jenner Confirm Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancies in This Photo?

Fans think Kris Jenner has spilled the beans that Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are pregnant.

If you don’t know, both Kylie and Khloe are expecting their first children with their respective partners, Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson. However, neither has confirmed the news.

Kris posted a photo of sets of PJs for her grandkids and wrote the caption, “Can’t wait to cuddle up with the kids #holidayseason thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren.”

Fans quickly noticed that Kris currently has six grandkids (Mason, Penelope, Reign, North, Saint, and Dream) but posted nine pairs of pajamas, which would include Kim Kardashian‘s upcoming third child, as well as Kylie and Khloe‘s babies. See the pic below!