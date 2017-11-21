Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 12:30 pm

Drew Scott Reveals How Much Weight He Lost on 'DWTS'

Drew Scott was voted off of Dancing with the Stars last night, and he was definitely a fan favorite on the show.

The 39-year-old television personality told Us Weekly that he lost a total of 34 pounds while on the show!

“I’ve always been a pretty healthy guy but I haven’t done as much cardio as I should’ve. That’s how I like to get my cardio and in the meantime put some muscle back on. I lost a lot of muscle!” he said. “I just feel great. I have more energy and I’m not stopping dancing. I’m going to be the most annoying person ever because I’m going to dance everywhere I go. My brother’s going to be like, ‘Stop dancing on the show already!’”

Drew‘s fiancee, Linda Phan, was also happy with his new body. “She’s like, ‘Oooh, hello abs,’” Drew said.
