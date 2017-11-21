Freida Pinto Hosts Special 'Ladies First' Screening in NYC!

Freida Pinto keeps it chic and sophisticated while attending a special screening and reception for Ladies First held at Neuehouse on Monday (November 20) in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress was joined by producer Shaana Levy and director Uraaz Bahl as she hosted the event.

Ladies First is a documentary that tells the story of Deepika Kumari who, born on the roadside to abject poverty in rural India, went in search of food, stumbled upon archery, and within 4 years became the number one archer in the world!

Uraaz documents Deepika’s tumultuous path to the Rio 2016 Olympics. Having to overcome the obstacles of a socially repressive system, she strives to achieve her dream of becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic Gold Medal.

FYI: Freida is wearing a Diane von Furstenberg dress.