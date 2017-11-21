Gwen Stefani Gets Festive While Promoting 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'

Gwen Stefani is continuing to spread the holiday cheer in NYC!

The 48-year-old entertainer met with some lucky fans during a meet and greet on Monday afternoon (November 20) at Target in New York City.

Gwen looked festive in a red polka dot dress paired with fishnet stockings and shiny red heels.

She’s currently in the middle of promoting her upcoming holiday special You Make it Feel Like Christmas.

Earlier that day, Gwen performed some of the songs during an appearance on The Today Show.