Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 3:01 am

Gwen Stefani Gets Festive While Promoting 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'

Gwen Stefani is continuing to spread the holiday cheer in NYC!

The 48-year-old entertainer met with some lucky fans during a meet and greet on Monday afternoon (November 20) at Target in New York City.

Gwen looked festive in a red polka dot dress paired with fishnet stockings and shiny red heels.

She’s currently in the middle of promoting her upcoming holiday special You Make it Feel Like Christmas.

Earlier that day, Gwen performed some of the songs during an appearance on The Today Show.
