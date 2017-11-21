Gwen Stefani Pre-Tapes Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance

Gwen Stefani is all decked out for the holidays while pre-taping her 2017 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Tuesday (November 21) in New York City.

The 48-year-old entertainer put on her show at the Bryant Park ice skating rink earlier in the day, and it will be aired during the annual parade on Thursday. Presumably, Gwen is pre-taping her performance so she can head elsewhere for Thanksgiving with her family.

Gwen will be performing a rendition of “White Christmas.”

If you didn’t know, Gwen‘s boyfriend Blake Shelton was named People’s Sexiest Man Alive this year!