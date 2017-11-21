Gwyneth Paltrow Goes Makeup Free at 'goop' Launch Party!

Gwyneth Paltrow went for an all natural look at her latest goop launch!

The 45-year-old actress stepped out to celebrate goop‘s googlow Morning Skin Superpowder on Monday afternoon (November 20) at Love Yoga in Venice, Calif.

Gwyneth showed off her glowing skin during a yoga class with some lucky attendees who got to try out the new product.

googlow is a drinkable skincare product that provides nutritional support for healthy skin from the inside out!

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing a Reebok top.