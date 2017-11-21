Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 4:30 pm

Is There a 'Coco' End Credits Scene?

Is There a 'Coco' End Credits Scene?

Fans of Disney/Pixar films will be heading to see Coco when it hits theaters at midnight tonight!

Well, there’s no post-credits scene after the credits, so no need to stay in your seats. However, we’ve been told that there is something sentimental during the final credits scroll if you’re interested in staying!

Coco is currently getting amazing reviews and has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and has been touted as one of Pixar’s best movies by many.

Be sure to check out the full voice cast list for Coco if you missed it.
Just Jared on Facebook
coco end credits 01
coco end credits 02
coco end credits 03
coco end credits 04
coco end credits 05
coco end credits 06
coco end credits 07
coco end credits 08
coco end credits 09

Photos: Disney/Pixar
Posted to: Coco, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr