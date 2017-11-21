Is There a 'Coco' End Credits Scene?

Fans of Disney/Pixar films will be heading to see Coco when it hits theaters at midnight tonight!

Well, there’s no post-credits scene after the credits, so no need to stay in your seats. However, we’ve been told that there is something sentimental during the final credits scroll if you’re interested in staying!

Coco is currently getting amazing reviews and has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and has been touted as one of Pixar’s best movies by many.

