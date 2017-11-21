Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 12:20 am

Isla Fisher & Matthew McConaughey Get Into Character on 'Beach Bum' Set

Isla Fisher & Matthew McConaughey Get Into Character on 'Beach Bum' Set

Isla Fisher and Matthew McConaughey are making us really excited to check out their new movie The Beach Bum.

The 41-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor looked almost unrecognizable while filming new scenes for the comedy on Monday (November 20) in Miami.

Isla rocked a fuchsia dress, bright pink slides, and makeup smeared all over her face!

Meanwhile, Matthew sported a shaggy blonde hairdo, flame-printed shirt and shorts, white fanny pack, and matching white Velcro sneakers.

The 2018 film tells the story of a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules.

15+ pictures inside of Isla Fisher and Matthew McConaughey on set…

