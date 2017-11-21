Isla Fisher & Matthew McConaughey Get Into Character on 'Beach Bum' Set
Isla Fisher and Matthew McConaughey are making us really excited to check out their new movie The Beach Bum.
The 41-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor looked almost unrecognizable while filming new scenes for the comedy on Monday (November 20) in Miami.
Isla rocked a fuchsia dress, bright pink slides, and makeup smeared all over her face!
Meanwhile, Matthew sported a shaggy blonde hairdo, flame-printed shirt and shorts, white fanny pack, and matching white Velcro sneakers.
The 2018 film tells the story of a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules.
