Isla Fisher & Matthew McConaughey Get Into Character on 'Beach Bum' Set

Isla Fisher and Matthew McConaughey are making us really excited to check out their new movie The Beach Bum.

The 41-year-old actress and the 48-year-old actor looked almost unrecognizable while filming new scenes for the comedy on Monday (November 20) in Miami.

Isla rocked a fuchsia dress, bright pink slides, and makeup smeared all over her face!

Meanwhile, Matthew sported a shaggy blonde hairdo, flame-printed shirt and shorts, white fanny pack, and matching white Velcro sneakers.

The 2018 film tells the story of a rebellious stoner named Moondog who lives life by his own rules.

