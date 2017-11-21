Jacob Tremblay Took on 'Wonder' in Hopes to 'Really Help Change the World'

Jacob Tremblay is dapper in his glasses as he poses for photographs at a special screening of his latest film Wonder held at The Hospital for Sick Children on Monday (November 20) in Toronto, Canada.

The 11-year-old actor was joined at the event by his co-stars Mille Davies and Kyle Breitkopf as they promoted the flick, which is out in theaters now.

“I really wanted to be a part of this message,” Jacob told EW of the film, which tackles tough schoolyard subjects like bullying. “I thought that by doing this role I would really help change the world.”

“She was really nice to everyone on set. And to watch her act and to see all of her great techniques really taught me a lot, because she’s like, the queen bee of acting!,” Jacob added about working with Julia Roberts.