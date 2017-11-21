Jennie Garth Is Taking Time Apart from Husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams are taking time apart, though they are not legally separating.

The 45-year-old former Beverly Hill, 90210 actress’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Dave, 36, are working on their marriage.

“They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” a source told the outlet. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

Jennie and Dave, an actor and restaurateur, got married in July 2015. She has three daughters – Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11 – from her marriage to Peter Facinelli.