Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 6:02 pm

Jennie Garth Is Taking Time Apart from Husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth Is Taking Time Apart from Husband Dave Abrams

Jennie Garth and her husband Dave Abrams are taking time apart, though they are not legally separating.

The 45-year-old former Beverly Hill, 90210 actress’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly that she and Dave, 36, are working on their marriage.

“They are still trying to make it work, but they haven’t been living together,” a source told the outlet. “They love each other, but like every marriage, it takes work. Jennie is taking the time to focus on her girls and herself.”

Jennie and Dave, an actor and restaurateur, got married in July 2015. She has three daughters – Luca, 20, Lola, 14, and Fiona, 11 – from her marriage to Peter Facinelli.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Dave Abrams, Jennie Garth

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr