Tue, 21 November 2017 at 1:45 pm

Kate Bosworth & Shemar Moore Disagree on 'People's Sexiest Man Alive!

Kate Bosworth and Shemar Moore served as the special guests on last night’s (November 20) The Late Late Show with James Corden, and had some thoughts about People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive!

“I married my sexiest man alive,” Kate, 34, told host James. “My husband Michael [Polish] is the sexiest man alive. I’m so lucky, he’s the greatest.”

Shemar then discussed being included in the magazine in the “Ab Fab” section. “My momma said, ‘I only made one baby but I sure made a pretty baby.”

“Just to be in there, I’m 47-years-old and I’m just trying to keep my black from cracking and they put me in the magazine,” Shemar continued. “I’m supposed to be humble about it but hell no, I’m in the magazine. Go get it!”


