Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin Courtside at Clippers Game!

Kendall Jenner watches her boyfriend, Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin, play in an NBA game versus the New York Knicks on Monday (November 20) at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The 22-year-old model sat courtside with her good friend Hailey Baldwin to watch the game. Blake‘s team unfortunately lost the game, 107-85.

