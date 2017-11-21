Top Stories
Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

The Truth About Selena Gomez's AMAs Performance

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 8:55 am

Kendall Jenner Cheers on Blake Griffin Courtside at Clippers Game!

Kendall Jenner watches her boyfriend, Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin, play in an NBA game versus the New York Knicks on Monday (November 20) at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The 22-year-old model sat courtside with her good friend Hailey Baldwin to watch the game. Blake‘s team unfortunately lost the game, 107-85.

If you missed it, there was some question as to whether or not Kendall would be walking in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year. Find out why she decided not to!
