Tue, 21 November 2017 at 8:15 am

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Welcome Baby Boy Kenzo!

Kevin Hart & Wife Eniko Welcome Baby Boy Kenzo!

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Kenzo Kash Hart!

The 38-year-old actor announced the news that his baby arrived on Tuesday (November 21) on his Twitter account.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kevin Hart

“God is truly amazing….Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am ….He is Healthy & already smiling. Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love & appreciate ya #Harts,” Kevin posted on social media.

If you missed it, last week, Kevin had to abruptly cancel an on-air interview when Eniko went into false labor.

Kevin has two kids, Heaven, 12, and brother Hendrix, 10, from a previous marriage.
Photos: Wenn
