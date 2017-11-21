Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, & More Want Justice for Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Her Abuser

Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and more celebs are speaking out to demand justice for Cyntoia Brown, a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing the man who she says held her captive as a sex slave and abused her.

Cyntoia was just 16 when she was sold to a Nashville realtor named Johnny Allen. She feared she was going to be killed, so she killed the man when she had the chance.

After spending the last 13 years in jail, Cyntoia was sentenced to life in prison and she won’t be eligible for parole for another 51 years.

“The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown,” Kim wrote on Twitter.

Rihanna wrote on Instagram, “did we somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?? cause….. Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life! To each of you responsible for this child’s sentence I hope to God you don’t have children, because this could be your daughter being punished for punishing already!”

Click inside to read what more celebs are saying…

Read what more celebs are saying below: