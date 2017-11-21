Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, & More Want Justice for Sex Trafficking Victim Who Killed Her Abuser
Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, and more celebs are speaking out to demand justice for Cyntoia Brown, a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing the man who she says held her captive as a sex slave and abused her.
Cyntoia was just 16 when she was sold to a Nashville realtor named Johnny Allen. She feared she was going to be killed, so she killed the man when she had the chance.
After spending the last 13 years in jail, Cyntoia was sentenced to life in prison and she won’t be eligible for parole for another 51 years.
“The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown,” Kim wrote on Twitter.
Rihanna wrote on Instagram, “did we somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?? cause….. Something is horribly wrong when the system enables these rapists and the victim is thrown away for life! To each of you responsible for this child’s sentence I hope to God you don’t have children, because this could be your daughter being punished for punishing already!”
Click inside to read what more celebs are saying…
Read what more celebs are saying below:
The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017
I fucking hate our system. I feel so wrecked about this. I'm so so sorry for everyone wronged by our government. pic.twitter.com/WTDrkYoueD
— bella thorne (@bellathorne) November 21, 2017
This is a grave case of injustice, we all must fight to #FreeCyntoiaBrown! pic.twitter.com/3UdS3gJnHr
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) November 21, 2017
The justice system is so backwards!!! This is completely insane #freecyntoiabrown https://t.co/sHG2RlCgg3
— Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) November 21, 2017
So this needs to be addressed and rectified. This is a huge miscarriage of justice. Spread the word. It's too dreadful. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/64NgTYxrJL
— amanda abbington (@CHIMPSINSOCKS) November 21, 2017
#imagine and what the actual fuck kind of justice is this? I wonder if that 43 year old would've been caught if he'd face his life in prison. But alas, he would not. We need to stop punishing and shaming victims, telling them it is their fault is untrue. #FreeCyntoiaBrown NOW. pic.twitter.com/KGFzImQ014
— Lauren Jauregui (@LaurenJauregui) November 21, 2017