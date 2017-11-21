Lily Collins & Tessa Thompson Announce the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Nominations

Lily Collins is joined by Tessa Thompson as they arrive to announce the nominations for the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Tuesday (November 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 28-year-old To the Bone actress looked pretty in a blue floral mini-dress while the 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actress showed off her style in a bold multi-pattern dress.

The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on IFC on March 3.

