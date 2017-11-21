Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 10:59 pm

Lily Collins & Tessa Thompson Announce the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Nominations

Lily Collins & Tessa Thompson Announce the Film Independent Spirit Awards 2018 Nominations

Lily Collins is joined by Tessa Thompson as they arrive to announce the nominations for the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Tuesday (November 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 28-year-old To the Bone actress looked pretty in a blue floral mini-dress while the 34-year-old Thor: Ragnarok actress showed off her style in a bold multi-pattern dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Collins

The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards will air on IFC on March 3.

You can check out the full list of nominations here.

15+ pictures inside of Lily Collins and Tessa Thompson arriving at the press conference…
Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 01
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 02
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 03
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 04
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 05
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 06
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 07
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 08
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 09
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 10
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 11
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 12
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 13
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 14
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 15
lily collins tessa thompson announce the film independent spirit nominations 16

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Lily Collins, Tessa Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr