Tue, 21 November 2017 at 7:18 pm

Meghan McCain Marries Conservative Pundit Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain Marries Conservative Pundit Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain is a married woman!

The 33-year-old The View co-host and daughter of Senator John McCain tied the knot with conservative pundit Ben Domenech on Tuesday (November 21) at her family’s ranch in Sedona, Arizona.

“Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech were married today at the McCain family lodge in Sedona, Arizona,” a rep for McCain told People in a statement. “The bride’s father, Senator John McCain, gave her away and they were married by John Dickerson. Following the ceremony, McCain and Domenech celebrated with dinner and dancing surrounded by their family and close friends.”

The wedding was attended by 100 close friends and family.

Meghan and Ben got engaged back in July, shortly after her father was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer.
