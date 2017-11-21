Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka Make It A Family Affair at Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Windows Celebration!

Naomi Watts is all smiles as she poses for a photograph while attending the 2017 Saks Fifth Avenue & Disney ‘Once Upon a Holiday’ Windows Unveiling held at Saks Fifth Avenue on Monday (November 20) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actress was joined at the event by Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka and their kids Harper and Gideon, as well as designer Monique Lhuillier and her family at the 10-story-tall theatrical Light Show, in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Sofia Carson, star of Disney’s Descendants, performed live at the unveiling event accompanied by a 40-person choir and appearances by Snow White, Snow Prince, and the seven dwarfs.

The window animation and light show will continue throughout the holiday season until Jan. 2, 2018.