Nina Dobrev Looks Chic While Out to Dinner With Publicist

Nina Dobrev and her publicist Gary Mantoosh enjoyed a stylish night out in West Hollywood, Calif.!

The 28-year-old Flatliners actress and her dinner date stayed close while leaving Craig’s on Monday (November 20).

Nina looked gorgeous in a red tied-up shirt, knee-length black skirt, and pointy red and blue heels.

Last week, Nina and her boyfriend Glen Powell hit the red carpet at InStyle’s Golden Globes 2018 Celebration.

Nina just wrapped filming on her upcoming film Dog Days. Check out some final set photos she shared below!

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Nov 18, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

