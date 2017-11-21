Pink & Channing Tatum Dance It Out in 'Beautiful Trauma' Music Video - Watch Here!

Pink and Channing Tatum team up in the just released music video for her latest single “Beautiful Trauma,” and you can watch it right here!

In the clip, directed and choreographed by Nick Florez and RJ Durell, the 38-year-old singer and the 37-year-old actor play a dysfunctional couple going through the ups and downs of being in an relationship with a series of dance sequences.

At one point, Pink and Channing even switch roles with Pink as the more dominate one.

P!nk recently performed “Beautiful Trauma” suspended in mid-air off the side of the JW Marriott Hotel at the 2017 American Music Awards.



P!nk – Beautiful Trauma (Official Video)