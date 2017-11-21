Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 10:10 pm

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Debuts Bump from Baby Number Two!

Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her baby bump during her second pregnancy!

The 31-year-old model just revealed that she and husband John Legend are expecting their second child together.

Chrissy took to Snapchat to share a bunch of photos and videos on Tuesday afternoon (November 21), including one with her baby bump.

“Very exited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks,’” Chrissy captioned the photo.
