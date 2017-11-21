Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Debuts Bump from Baby Number Two!

Chrissy Teigen has shared the first photo of her baby bump during her second pregnancy!

The 31-year-old model just revealed that she and husband John Legend are expecting their second child together.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy took to Snapchat to share a bunch of photos and videos on Tuesday afternoon (November 21), including one with her baby bump.

“Very exited to not have to hide this anymore. Everyone I told first was like ‘uh yeah, we knew thanks,’” Chrissy captioned the photo.