Tue, 21 November 2017 at 6:00 am

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, & Prince William Step Out for Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip's 70th Anniversary Dinner

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, & Prince William Step Out for Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip's 70th Anniversary Dinner

Kate Middleton was joined by her husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip‘s 70th wedding anniversary dinner!

The royal trio dressed in their black-tie best for the glamorous event held at Windsor Castle on Monday (November 20) in Windsor, England.

Kate – who is currently pregnant with her and William‘s third child – wore pearl earrings, a pearl necklace, and a black lace dress, while the princes looked dapper in their tuxedos.

The Queen and prince’s four children – Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew – were also reportedly in attendance. It was unknown whether or not Harry’s girlfriend, Meghan Markle, was also in attendance.

In honor of the milestone occasion, Queen Elizabeth named Prince Philip a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

