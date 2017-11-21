Rihanna Covers Dazed's Four Winter 2017 Issues!

Rihanna is slaying on all four covers of Dazed magazine’s Winter 2017 issues.

The four covers featuring the 29-year-old entertainer were all revealed earlier today on Instagram, and you can pre-order your favorite cover right now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Of the cover pictured above, Rihanna wrote on her Instagram, “I want to look like Shirley Temple had dreads.”

The magazine will become available on Thursday.

For more from Rihanna, visit DazedDigital.com.

Check out all four covers of Rihanna for Dazed in the gallery…