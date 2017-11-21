Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 1:30 pm

Rihanna Covers Dazed's Four Winter 2017 Issues!

Rihanna Covers Dazed's Four Winter 2017 Issues!

Rihanna is slaying on all four covers of Dazed magazine’s Winter 2017 issues.

The four covers featuring the 29-year-old entertainer were all revealed earlier today on Instagram, and you can pre-order your favorite cover right now.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Of the cover pictured above, Rihanna wrote on her Instagram, “I want to look like Shirley Temple had dreads.”

The magazine will become available on Thursday.

For more from Rihanna, visit DazedDigital.com.

Check out all four covers of Rihanna for Dazed in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna dazed magazine 01
rihanna dazed magazine 02
rihanna dazed magazine 03
rihanna dazed magazine 04

Credit: HARLEY WEIR/Dazed
Posted to: Magazine, Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr