Tue, 21 November 2017 at 5:28 pm

Ruth Negga & Dominic Cooper Couple Up at Louis Vuitton Party in London

Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper pose for a photo together while attending Louis Vuitton’s Celebration of GingerNutz in Vogue’s December Issue on Tuesday (November 21) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Oscar-nominated actress was also spotted hanging out with fellow Oscar nominee Naomie Harris.

The second season of Ruth and Dominic‘s AMC series Preacher finished airing back in September and it was renewed last month for a third season, which will debut in 2018.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to watch Ruth in the movie Loving!
Credit: David M. Benett; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Dominic Cooper, Naomie Harris, Ruth Negga

