Selena Gomez Reflects on 'Life-or-Death' Situation Prior to Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is speaking out for a cause close to her heart.

The 25-year-old entertainer stepped out in a stunning yellow gown at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala on Monday night (November 21) in New York City.

During the event, Selena took to the stage to open up about her struggle with lupus, which led to her kidney transplant this year.

“I am really honored to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago,” Selena explained.

She added, “I’ve been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease. After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant.”

“Maybe I wasn’t necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now,” Selena concluded.

We’re so glad Selena is doing so well after her transplant!

FYI: Selena is wearing a Calvin Klein gown.