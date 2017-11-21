Top Stories
Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Every Model Who Walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner Spills On Her Dating Life After Ben Affleck Split

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Chrissy Teigen Tearfully Apologizes For Missing Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Sylvester Stallone's Ex-Wife Defends Him Against Sexual Assault Allegations

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 12:30 am

Selena Gomez Reflects on 'Life-or-Death' Situation Prior to Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Reflects on 'Life-or-Death' Situation Prior to Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is speaking out for a cause close to her heart.

The 25-year-old entertainer stepped out in a stunning yellow gown at the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala on Monday night (November 21) in New York City.

During the event, Selena took to the stage to open up about her struggle with lupus, which led to her kidney transplant this year.

“I am really honored to be here with all of you guys tonight, my lupus community. As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago,” Selena explained.

She added, “I’ve been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease. After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant.”

“Maybe I wasn’t necessarily really good at knowing what that meant so it actually got to a point where it was life-or-death. Thankfully, one of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life. And I am doing quite well now,” Selena concluded.

We’re so glad Selena is doing so well after her transplant!

FYI: Selena is wearing a Calvin Klein gown.

Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez 2017 lupus gala 01
selena gomez 2017 lupus gala 02
selena gomez 2017 lupus gala 03
selena gomez 2017 lupus gala 04
selena gomez 2017 lupus gala 05
selena gomez 2017 lupus gala 06
selena gomez 2017 lupus gala 07

Photos: Lupus Research Alliance
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Amber Heard just reunited with one of her exes - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens shares thoughts on High School Musical TV series - Just Jared Jr
  • Here's why celebs are standing up for Alyssa Milano - TooFab
  • Trump reacts to Al Franken harassment claim - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dove Cameron sends support to longtime friend Jordan Fisher - Just Jared Jr
  • sarah green

    Dr Pepper Snapple Group fired Adeline Morrow in Cary but Adeline now makes $12050 working with Andersons from home >>> http://fox80.c9m/