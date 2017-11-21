Selena Gomez Stars In Her First Full Puma Campaign!

Selena Gomez is starring in her first full campaign for Puma!

The 25-year-old can be seen wearing the brand’s new Phenom shoe, which is their new women’s performance shoe.

“Guys- I’m so excited to share my first campaign for the new @PUMA Phenom. #DoYou,” Selena captioned one of the photos on Instagram.

“This bold shoe was built for bold women. That is why PUMA’s newest female ambassador, Selena Gomez, acts as the perfect embodiment of this dynamic shoe,” the brand said. “As the ultimate multitasker, she represents women who need to power through their workouts and their days. With IGNITE foam and open mesh inserts, the Phenom is built for just that.”

