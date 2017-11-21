Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 11:20 am

Shemar Moore Puts His Ripped Abs on Display for 'Watch!' Magazine

Shemar Moore Puts His Ripped Abs on Display for 'Watch!' Magazine

S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore is showing off his hot, shirtless beach body on the cover of one of CBS’ Watch! magazines new issues.

The 47-year-old actor did his shirtless beach shoot at the Wailea Beach Resort in Maui, Hawaii. During his interview, he spoke about career, spirituality, food splurges, travel, and more. Be sure to catch Shemar on S.W.A.T., airing on Thursdays on CBS.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shemar Moore

Also seen on separate covers are CBS Sunday Morning anchor Jane Pauley and actor Michael Weatherly.

For more from the CBS stars, visit Watch! magazine‘s website.

Check out all the covers below…
Just Jared on Facebook
shemar moore watch magazine 01
shemar moore watch magazine 02

Credit: Kwaku Alston, Christopher Ross, Mary Ellen Matthews/Watch
Posted to: Magazine, Michael Weatherly, Shemar Moore, Shirtless

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr