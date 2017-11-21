Singer Betty Who Is Engaged to Zak Cassar - See Her Ring!
Betty Who just revealed that she is engaged to her beau Zak Cassar!
The 26-year-old Aussie singer, whose real name is Jessica Anne Newham, revealed the news on Instagram by sharing a photo of her looking shocked while wearing her engagement ring.
“Okay @zcassar I GUESS I’ll marry you 👰🏼💗🤵🏽,” Betty captioned the pic. “Now my best friend has to work 100 times harder to get rid of me. I am the luckiest girl in the world today and every other day just because I know you. Let’s OWN this marriage thing.”
Zak shared the same photo on his account and wrote a super sweet message.
“Yesterday I proposed to my best friend and my soul mate @bettywho We both blacked out and don’t remember what we said to each other in the moment. I was planning this for a while but nothing seemed more perfect than having family and friends together when we got engaged. The last three years have been the best times of my life and I can’t wait to continue on with you and have every adventure you deserve,” he said.
