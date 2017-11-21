Sofia Vergara Celebrates Two-Year Wedding Anniversary with Joe Manganiello on 'Ellen'!

Sofia Vergara makes an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday (November 21), and talks all about celebrating her two-year wedding anniversary with hubby Joe Manganiello.

“I’m very lucky,” the 45-year-old Modern Family star told Ellen. “I must have done something really right in my life to get that reward.”

“I’m good but I’m not a very, very good person. But, he’s better than me,” Sofia added.

Plus, since Ellen is trying to learn Spanish, she turns the tables on Sofia and teaches her an English word of the day – Watch as she hysterically attempts to pronounce “discombobulated” below!



Ellen Teaches Sofia Vergara an English Word of the Day

Sofia Vergara Wants to See Ellen in Her Underwear