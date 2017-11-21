'The Good Place' Renewed for Season 3!

NBC’s The Good Place has been renewed for a third season!

The show is in the middle of its sophomore season and has been critically acclaimed. Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto, and D’Arcy Carden star.

So far, thirteen episodes have been ordered for the third season, Entertainment Weekly reports. The final five episodes of season two of The Good Place are set to air this January.

Be sure to tune into The Good Place on Thursdays on NBC!

