Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 9:03 pm

The 'Pitch Perfect 3' Cast Teams Up with The Voice Contestants for a 'Cups' & 'Freedom! '90' Mashup - Watch!

The Bellas of Pitch Perfect 3 and the contestants of The Voice teamed up for a new mashup that you won’t be able to stop listening to!

During tonight’s episode of the singing reality show, the music video for the contestants and cast – including Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, and Anna Camp – mashup of George Michael‘s “Freedom! ’90″ and Pitch Perfect‘s “Cups” debuted.

Pitch Perfect 3 premieres on December 22.

Watch the mashup video below!

Pitch Perfect 3 & The Voice – Freedom! ’90 X Cups Mashup
