Top Stories
Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 9:02 pm

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 11 Contestants Revealed!

Next Slide »

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 11 Contestants Revealed!

The first live save of the season just happened on The Voice and one contestant was sent home, paving way for the Top 11 to be revealed.

Following the Top 12′s performance episode on Monday night (November 20), America got the chance to vote for the first time this season.

WHO WENT HOME? Click here to find out who was voted off

The four judges – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus – entered the week with three contestants on their teams and one of them lost a contestant.

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 11…

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: NBC
Posted to: The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr