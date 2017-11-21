Who Went Home on 'The Voice' 2017? America Votes Off..

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

America just sent someone home for the first time on The Voice season 13 and we have the spoilers from the results show.

Each of the coaches – Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus – went into this week with three contestants on their team.

After Monday night’s performance episode, America voted for their favorites and the bottom two were revealed. The two singers with the lowest amount of votes sang on Tuesday’s results show and America once again voted to save one of them.

Click inside for the spoilers on who went home…

The bottom two were Adam Cunningham and Jon Mero, both from Team Adam. The contestant who went home was…

Jon Mero – Team Adam

Age: 31

From: Des Moines, Iowa

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia