Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Tue, 21 November 2017 at 10:58 pm

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading unless you want to know the winner of Dancing With the Stars!

The 25th season of Dancing With the Stars just ended and the winner has been revealed.

The final three celebs for the fall season this year were Hamilton actor Jordan Fisher (with partner Lindsay Arnold), Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz (with partner Witney Carson), and violinist Lindsey Stirling (with partner Mark Ballas).

The three teams performed twice more during Tuesday night’s part two of the finale and they all earned perfect 30s for the first dance. They also did 24-hour fusion dances. The scores were added to Monday night’s votes to determine the winner.

Click inside to find out who won Dancing With the Stars season 25…

And the celeb who won is…

Jordan Fisher Wins!

First place: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
Second place: Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
Third place: Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr