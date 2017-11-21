Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars' Fall 2017? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

SPOILER ALERT – Don’t continue reading unless you want to know the winner of Dancing With the Stars!

The 25th season of Dancing With the Stars just ended and the winner has been revealed.

The final three celebs for the fall season this year were Hamilton actor Jordan Fisher (with partner Lindsay Arnold), Malcolm in the Middle actor Frankie Muniz (with partner Witney Carson), and violinist Lindsey Stirling (with partner Mark Ballas).

The three teams performed twice more during Tuesday night’s part two of the finale and they all earned perfect 30s for the first dance. They also did 24-hour fusion dances. The scores were added to Monday night’s votes to determine the winner.

Click inside to find out who won Dancing With the Stars season 25…

And the celeb who won is…

Jordan Fisher Wins!

First place: Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

Second place: Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas

Third place: Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson