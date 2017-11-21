Will Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Second Child Be a Boy?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just announced that they are expecting their second child and it seems pretty likely that they will have a boy!

The 31-year-old model has been very open in the past about using IVF to get pregnant with her daughter Luna. She told fans that she intentionally picked a female embryo because she was given the option to choose.

When asked in recent interviews about having another child, Chrissy has said she wants a boy.

“Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!” she told E! at the SAG Awards in January.

Last year she also told People, “A boy will come along. We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick.”

Regardless if it’s a boy or girl, we’re sure Chrissy and John are so excited to welcome another child into their adorable family!