Top Stories
Tue, 21 November 2017 at 5:47 pm

Will Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Second Child Be a Boy?

Will Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Second Child Be a Boy?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend just announced that they are expecting their second child and it seems pretty likely that they will have a boy!

The 31-year-old model has been very open in the past about using IVF to get pregnant with her daughter Luna. She told fans that she intentionally picked a female embryo because she was given the option to choose.

When asked in recent interviews about having another child, Chrissy has said she wants a boy.

“Oh my God, a little boy is next for sure!” she told E! at the SAG Awards in January.

Last year she also told People, “A boy will come along. We’ll get there too, so it’s not like we really have to pick.”

Regardless if it’s a boy or girl, we’re sure Chrissy and John are so excited to welcome another child into their adorable family!
Just Jared on Facebook
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 01
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 02
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 03
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 04
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 05
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 06
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 07
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 08
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 09
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 10
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 11
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 12
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 13
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 14
will chrissy teigen john legends second child be a boy 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Bruno Mars is getting sued because he posted a photo of himself - TMZ
  • Harry Styles rocked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Natalie Portman is opening up about her sexual harassment experience - TooFab
  • Seth Meyers is in talks to host the Golden Globes - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is ready to dance his butt off at Joe's wedding - Just Jared Jr