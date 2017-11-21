Zendaya Unveils Bloomingdale's Holiday Window Displays in NYC

Zendaya steps out to help unveil Bloomingdale’s new holiday window displays on Tuesday (November 21) in New York City.

The 21-year-old actress was a vision in purple as she was joined at the event by her The Greatest Showman co-star Keala Settle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

This year’s Bloomingdale’s holiday windows are inspired by the upcoming biographical musical which also stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Michelle Williams.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on December 22.

15+ pictures inside of Zendaya at the unveiling…