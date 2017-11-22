Adam Levine & Jimmy Fallon Surprise People by Singing in the Subway in Disguise (Video)

Some unsuspecting New Yorkers got a super cool surprise when they found out the subway singers that they were watching were actually Adam Levine and Jimmy Fallon!

The guys, joined by Maroon 5‘s James Valentine, dressed up in disguise to perform “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” at the Subway platform underneath Rockefeller Center. The skit aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (November 21).

After taking off their disguises, the guys segued into the M5 song “Sugar” and people ran from all corners of the station to get a glimpse of the mini-concert!



Maroon 5 Busks in NYC Subway in Disguise