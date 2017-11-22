Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 8:48 am

Adam Levine & Jimmy Fallon Surprise People by Singing in the Subway in Disguise (Video)

Some unsuspecting New Yorkers got a super cool surprise when they found out the subway singers that they were watching were actually Adam Levine and Jimmy Fallon!

The guys, joined by Maroon 5‘s James Valentine, dressed up in disguise to perform “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” at the Subway platform underneath Rockefeller Center. The skit aired on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (November 21).

After taking off their disguises, the guys segued into the M5 song “Sugar” and people ran from all corners of the station to get a glimpse of the mini-concert!


