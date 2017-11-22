Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2017 at 8:22 pm

BTS Breaks World Record for Most Twitter Engagements

BTS Breaks World Record for Most Twitter Engagements

BTS just set a major world record!

The wildly popular seven-member South Korean boy band have broken the world record for most Twitter engagements, the Guinness World Records revealed in a statement to Huffington Post.

The guys also officially hold the world record for most Twitter engagements for a music group.

According to the organization, BTS has received an average of about 252,200 retweets per tweet on Twitter to date.

Runner-up Harry Styles has totaled an average of 165,473 retweets, just above BTS‘ other official Twitter accounts, @bts_love_myself and @bts_bighit.

Over the weekend, BTS also became the first Korean boy band to perform at the American Music Awards. Watch the performance here if you missed it.

Here’s to making history!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: BTS, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, rap monster, Suga, v

