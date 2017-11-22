Camila Mendes Had a Hilarious Role in Her First School Musical

Camila Mendes kicked off her acting career with a hilarious role!

The 23-year-old Riverdale actress opened up about her first acting experience while on The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (November 22) in Los Angeles.

In third grade, Camila took the stage in a Thanksgiving musical.

“I did a play called Turkeys Go On Strike…I played a cranberry and the whole story of the cranberry is that they’re so sad they’re never the main dish. They’re just a side dish,” Camila explained.

She even sang a few lines from her song in the musical!

Check out Camila sing in the video below…