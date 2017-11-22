Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 2:20 pm

Camila Mendes Had a Hilarious Role in Her First School Musical

Camila Mendes Had a Hilarious Role in Her First School Musical

Camila Mendes kicked off her acting career with a hilarious role!

The 23-year-old Riverdale actress opened up about her first acting experience while on The Late Late Show on Tuesday night (November 22) in Los Angeles.

In third grade, Camila took the stage in a Thanksgiving musical.

“I did a play called Turkeys Go On Strike…I played a cranberry and the whole story of the cranberry is that they’re so sad they’re never the main dish. They’re just a side dish,” Camila explained.

She even sang a few lines from her song in the musical!

Check out Camila sing in the video below…
Photos: CBS
