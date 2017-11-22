Chris Hemsworth Plays a Horse Soldier in '12 Strong' - Watch the New Trailer!

A new trailer for Chris Hemsworth‘s upcoming war movie 12 Strong has been released.

The film, also starring Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, tells the declassified true story of the Horse Soldiers and their story of what happened in the after math of 9/11.

Here is the official synopsis: Set in the harrowing days following 9/11, a U.S. Special Forces team, led by their new Captain, Mitch Nelson (Hemsworth), is chosen to be the first U.S. troops sent into Afghanistan for an extremely dangerous mission. There, in the rugged mountains, they must convince Northern Alliance General Dostum (Navid Negahban) to join forces with them to fight their common adversary: the Taliban and their Al Qaeda allies. In addition to overcoming mutual distrust and a vast cultural divide, the Americans—accustomed to state-of-the-art warfare—must adopt the rudimentary tactics of the Afghani horse soldiers. But despite their uneasy bond, the new allies face overwhelming odds: outnumbered and outgunned by a ruthless enemy that does not take prisoners.

12 Strong will hit theaters on January 19, 2018.



12 STRONG – Official Trailer 2