Wed, 22 November 2017 at 1:21 am

Chris Pratt is All Smiles Heading to the Gym in WeHo

Chris Pratt is All Smiles Heading to the Gym in WeHo

Chris Pratt flashes a smirk as he arrives for an early morning workout on Tuesday (November 21) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor looked buff in a white long-sleeved shirt while showing off his toned calves in black shorts as he headed inside the gym.

Chris has been laying low out of the spotlight since announcing his separation from wife Anna Faris back in August.

Earlier this month, Chris returned to Instagram for the first time to share a super cute photo with their son Jack.
