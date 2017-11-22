'Dancing With the Stars' Men Go Shirtless as Sexy Santas for Finale Performance!

The men of Dancing with the Stars put their hot bodies on display while doing a sexy Santa dance during the finale on Tuesday (November 21) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

There were two ab-baring dances during the night – one that highlighted former contestant Terrell Owens and another that featured former contestant Barbara Corcoran and her sexy shirtless reindeer dancers.

Among the dancing pros who went shirtless included Val Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, and Sasha Farber.

Happy holidays indeed!