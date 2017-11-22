Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 12:20 am

'Dancing With the Stars' Men Go Shirtless as Sexy Santas for Finale Performance!

'Dancing With the Stars' Men Go Shirtless as Sexy Santas for Finale Performance!

The men of Dancing with the Stars put their hot bodies on display while doing a sexy Santa dance during the finale on Tuesday (November 21) at The Grove in Los Angeles.

There were two ab-baring dances during the night – one that highlighted former contestant Terrell Owens and another that featured former contestant Barbara Corcoran and her sexy shirtless reindeer dancers.

Among the dancing pros who went shirtless included Val Chmerkovskiy, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, Gleb Savchenko, and Sasha Farber.

Happy holidays indeed!
Photos: ABC
