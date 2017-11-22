Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Balloon Animal Making Skills on 'Late Night'!

Danielle Brooks made quite the fun appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (November 21)!

The 28-year-old actress told Seth the story behind the nickname “Peaches” she gave to herself when she was a teenager, and also revealed the reason why she took off her pants for her Orange Is the New Black audition.

Danielle also talked about her job before Orange Is The New Black before taking a moment to make some very unique balloon animals for Seth.

Watch the full appearance below…



Danielle Brooks Makes Balloon Animals for Seth

Click inside to watch the rest of Danielle Brooks’ appearance on Late Night…



Danielle Brooks Reveals the Nickname She Gave Herself as a Teenager