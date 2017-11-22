Dave Franco Wears Tight-Fitted Sweater for London TV Appearance with Brother James!

Dave Franco poses for a photo with his brother James Franco while making an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine show on Wednesday (November 22) in London, England.

The brothers were on the show to talk about their upcoming movie The Disaster Artist, which hits theaters on December 1.

Dave wore a green and blue sweater that was tight-fitted to show off his toned body.

James and Dave have been traveling around the world to promote the movie, which follows the behind-the-scenes making of the film The Room, considered to be one of the worst movies ever made.