Daveed Diggs Cried A Lot When he Saw 'Wonder' for First Time!

Daveed Diggs made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (November 21) and dished all about his tear-jerking new movie Wonder, which caused him to cry quite a few times.

“I was in a screening room by myself the first time I saw it and I cried a lot because there was zero repercussions,” the 35-year-old Tony Award winner told host Stephen.

“I saw it again at the premiere and it got me again, so yeah, it does the thing. It is emotional in good ways,” Daveed continued.

Daveed also talked about starring in Hamilton and how he’s lost his ability to memorize on his rapping numbers – Watch the full interview below!



Daveed Diggs Doesn’t Always Cry At Movies, Just His Own