Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 1:53 pm

Daveed Diggs Cried A Lot When he Saw 'Wonder' for First Time!

Daveed Diggs Cried A Lot When he Saw 'Wonder' for First Time!

Daveed Diggs made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (November 21) and dished all about his tear-jerking new movie Wonder, which caused him to cry quite a few times.

“I was in a screening room by myself the first time I saw it and I cried a lot because there was zero repercussions,” the 35-year-old Tony Award winner told host Stephen.

“I saw it again at the premiere and it got me again, so yeah, it does the thing. It is emotional in good ways,” Daveed continued.

Daveed also talked about starring in Hamilton and how he’s lost his ability to memorize on his rapping numbers – Watch the full interview below!


Daveed Diggs Doesn’t Always Cry At Movies, Just His Own
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Daveed Diggs

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr