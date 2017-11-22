Demi Lovato Wears Wedding Dress While Teasing New Project!

Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2017 at 11:38 pm

It looks like Demi Lovato has a new project in the works!

The 25-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 22) to share a photo of herself in a stunning wedding dress.

Demi left the photo uncaptioned leaving fans to let their imaginations go wild.

It seems unlikely that Demi is actually heading down the aisle, so it looks like Demi may be working on a new music video or some sort of other to be announced project.

Head over to Demi‘s Instagram to see the photo and stay tuned for more info!
Photos: Getty
