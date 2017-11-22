Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 12:00 pm

'Early Man' Movie Gets Ready for Black Friday with Funny Pre-Historic Ads! (Exclusive)

'Early Man' Movie Gets Ready for Black Friday with Funny Pre-Historic Ads! (Exclusive)

The upcoming animated film Early Man is hitting theaters in February and a new ad campaign is poking fun at all the Black Friday deals by imagining what the sales would be like in pre-historic times.

Early Man is set at the dawn of time and tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day. Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, and Maisie Williams‘ voices are featured in the movie.

In the funny ads, provided exclusively to JustJared.com, some of the products that the cavemen had to look forward to include the “beetle razor,” the “Swiss early knife (bronze edition),” and of course, the “iStone.”

Check out the fun ads in the gallery and make sure to watch Early Man, in theaters on February 16, 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
early man black friday ads 01
early man black friday ads 02
early man black friday ads 03
early man black friday ads 04
early man black friday ads 05
early man black friday ads 06
early man black friday ads 07

Photos: Lionsgate
Posted to: Early Man

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Hudson's son will spend Thanksgiving with her estranged ex - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson reveals who she wants to collaborate with - Just Jared Jr
  • Daphne Oz is showing off her growing major baby bump - TooFab
  • Gayle King continues to slam former co-host Charlie Rose - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nick Jonas is not a big fan of Christmas - Just Jared Jr