'Early Man' Movie Gets Ready for Black Friday with Funny Pre-Historic Ads! (Exclusive)

The upcoming animated film Early Man is hitting theaters in February and a new ad campaign is poking fun at all the Black Friday deals by imagining what the sales would be like in pre-historic times.

Early Man is set at the dawn of time and tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day. Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, and Maisie Williams‘ voices are featured in the movie.

In the funny ads, provided exclusively to JustJared.com, some of the products that the cavemen had to look forward to include the “beetle razor,” the “Swiss early knife (bronze edition),” and of course, the “iStone.”

Check out the fun ads in the gallery and make sure to watch Early Man, in theaters on February 16, 2018.