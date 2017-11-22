Top Stories
Nick Carter Responds to Melissa Schuman's Rape Accusations

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Darren Aronofsky Split After a Year of Dating

Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Watch David Foster Kick a 'Real Housewives' Star Out of His Car

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 12:24 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Her Audience with Channing Tatum!

Ellen DeGeneres Gifts Her Audience with Channing Tatum!

Ellen DeGeneres is currently in the middle of her 12 Days of Giveaways and she only had one of the hottest gift this season that she made her audience share… Channing Tatum!

The 37-year-old actor surprised the crowd by making an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, for the episode airing on Wednesday (November 22).

Channing opened up to Ellen about guest hosting an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this month and he also debuted the trailer for his upcoming movie Smallfoot.


Ellen Surprises the Audience with Channing Tatum During 12 Days!
