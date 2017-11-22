Top Stories
Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 25 Winner Revealed!

Nick Carter Accused of Rape by Former Singer Melissa Schuman

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child with John Legend!

Wed, 22 November 2017 at 2:22 am

Gwen Stefani Reveals What She's Getting Blake Shelton for Christmas!

Gwen Stefani is opening her plans for the holidays with Blake Shelton!

During Tuesday night’s (November 21) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 48-year-old singer reveals what she’s getting the Sexiest Man Alive for Christmas – and he already knows!

“He loves to be on his ranch [in Oklahoma], that’s his favorite thing to do,” Gwen says. “He’s really hard to buy for. I think because he doesn’t fit in any of my furniture at my house, he’s too big.”

This is the third Christmas the couple will be celebrating together since they started dating back in November 2015.

“‘I’m gonna get you a couch, like, that’s gonna be your Christmas present,’” Gwen continued. “I’m putting it outside so he can put out fires and stuff like that. I try to make him comfortable in L.A.”
